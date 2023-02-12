Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.10 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Himax Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.