Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.70 million-$230.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.17 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.10 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

HIMX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

