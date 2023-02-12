Hive Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Hive has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $203.74 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00430795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.14 or 0.28536620 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 464,307,850 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

