Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.18 billion-$122.18 billion.
Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,597,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,681. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 262,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
