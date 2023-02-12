Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in January

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 2,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

