Horace Mann Educators’ (HMN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,828.57%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

