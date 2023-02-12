Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.25 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $171.11 million and $105.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.81 or 0.00058425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00215634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00074998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,359,719 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

