Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.62 or 0.00057700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $168.56 million and approximately $126.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00210336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,361,800 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

