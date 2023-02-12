H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.