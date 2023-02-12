Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANM stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

