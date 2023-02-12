ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,806 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

OUNZ stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

