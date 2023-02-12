ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,546 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 31.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,014,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 240,139 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,796,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,890 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.