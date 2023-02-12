ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

