ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEF stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

