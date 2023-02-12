ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $593.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

