ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ICON has a market cap of $207.16 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,861,222 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,845,756.0211087 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21338103 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,025,027.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.