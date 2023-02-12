IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.