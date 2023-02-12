Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

