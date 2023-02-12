Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.38.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

