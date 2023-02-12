Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

