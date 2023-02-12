Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $303.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

