ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 432.3% in January

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 432.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

ImagineAR stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ImagineAR, Inc engages in the delivery of content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.