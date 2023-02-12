Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $605.99 million and $74.52 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00432613 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.24 or 0.28657089 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
