Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $605.99 million and $74.52 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

