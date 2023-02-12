IndiGG Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $36,074.44 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

