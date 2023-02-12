Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
