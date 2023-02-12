ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.98) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

