INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of INNOVATE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 288,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,904. INNOVATE has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 3,735,161 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,013,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 835,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 553,268 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in INNOVATE by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,825,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,375 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

