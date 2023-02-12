Innovative Eyewear, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LUCY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Innovative Eyewear’s (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 13th. Innovative Eyewear had issued 980,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,350,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of Innovative Eyewear’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

