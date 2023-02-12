Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys $361,832.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

