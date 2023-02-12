Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $3,343,220.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $171.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.69. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.