Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $30,617.51 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 37,712 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $21,495.84.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 51,791 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $28,485.05.

On Thursday, January 19th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 18,079 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $9,581.87.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 26,387 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,248.98.

On Monday, December 5th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

