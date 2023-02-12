Insider Selling: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Major Shareholder Sells $203,907.24 in Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S&W Seed Stock Up 0.5 %

SANW opened at $2.00 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.