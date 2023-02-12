Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $700,376.10 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $106,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

