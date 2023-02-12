Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $308.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $276.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,059 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,942 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

