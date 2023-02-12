Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $305.00 at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE INSP opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

