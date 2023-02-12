Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 8.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.