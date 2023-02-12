International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $166,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

