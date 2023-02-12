Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

