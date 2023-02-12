Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMP opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
