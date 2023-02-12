Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

VCV stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

