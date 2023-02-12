Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
VCV stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
