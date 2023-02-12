Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 519,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

