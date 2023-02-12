Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,957,000 after acquiring an additional 519,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,940,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

IVZ stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.