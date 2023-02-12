Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:OIA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
