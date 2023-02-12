Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

