Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INVH opened at $32.67 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

