IOST Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. IOST has a market capitalization of $190.59 million and $6.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

