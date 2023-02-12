IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $7.83 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $646.10 million and $7.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

