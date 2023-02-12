IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26-10.56 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.26-$10.56 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.