iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,650 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989,279 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

