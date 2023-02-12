iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $80.87.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
